Swastika Invest Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in December 2021 up 15.17% from Rs. 18.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021 up 15.88% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021 up 26.97% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2020.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 9.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.20 in December 2020.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 187.40 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)