Swastika Invest Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, up 50.92% Y-o-Y
March 05, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in December 2020 up 50.92% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020 up 123.11% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2020 up 21.67% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2019.
Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2019.
Swastika Invest shares closed at 135.00 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.45% returns over the last 6 months and 68.75% over the last 12 months.
|Swastika Investsmart
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.82
|20.28
|12.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.82
|20.28
|12.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.12
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.96
|5.63
|5.23
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.10
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.15
|9.05
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.44
|5.20
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.13
|1.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.67
|5.33
|2.95
|Interest
|0.64
|0.78
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.03
|4.55
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.03
|4.55
|1.48
|Tax
|0.60
|0.97
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.43
|3.58
|1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.43
|3.58
|1.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.43
|3.58
|1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|2.96
|2.96
|2.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.20
|12.10
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|8.20
|12.10
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.20
|12.10
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|8.20
|12.10
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited