Swastik SafeDep Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 59.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 59.28% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 199.76% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.