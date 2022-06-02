 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 18.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 18.77% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 116.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.

 

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.12 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.12 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.06 0.05
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.06 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.06 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.06 0.05
Tax 0.01 0.02 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.05 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.05 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 0.24 0.24 0.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.90 -3.89
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.90 -3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.90 -3.89
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.90 -3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

