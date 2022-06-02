Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 18.77% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 116.18% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.