Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 511.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2018.
|
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.36
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.36
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.15
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.21
|0.04
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.23
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.23
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.85
|9.61
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|6.85
|9.61
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.85
|9.61
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|6.85
|9.61
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited