Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 511.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2018.