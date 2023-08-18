English
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 71.89% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 71.89% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 1016.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.
    Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 33.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2022.
    Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.240.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.240.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.190.09
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.200.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.200.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.200.09
    Tax-0.610.090.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.110.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.110.07
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.174.602.97
    Diluted EPS33.174.602.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.174.602.97
    Diluted EPS33.174.602.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

