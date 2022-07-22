Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 9.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2021.