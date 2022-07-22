Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 9.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2021.
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.12
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.12
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.09
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|0.63
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|0.63
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|0.63
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|0.63
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited