Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 30.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 30.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 51.2% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.57 in June 2020.