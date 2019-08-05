Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 40.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 123.88% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:02 pm