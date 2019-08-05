Swastik SafeDep Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 40.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 123.88% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.