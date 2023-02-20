 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swastik SafeDep Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 91.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 91.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 220.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.180.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.230.180.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.030.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.140.06
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.140.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.140.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.200.140.06
Tax0.050.020.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.120.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.120.05
Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.085.191.90
Diluted EPS6.085.191.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.085.201.90
Diluted EPS6.085.191.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

