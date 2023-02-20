Swastik SafeDep Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 91.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 91.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 220.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.18
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.18
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.06
|Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.12
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.12
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.08
|5.19
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|6.08
|5.19
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.08
|5.20
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|6.08
|5.19
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited