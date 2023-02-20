English
    Swastik SafeDep Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 91.71% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 91.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 220.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
    Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.180.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.180.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.140.06
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.140.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.140.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.140.06
    Tax0.050.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.120.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.120.05
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.085.191.90
    Diluted EPS6.085.191.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.085.201.90
    Diluted EPS6.085.191.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

