Swastik SafeDep Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 9.04% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 91.76% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 89.83% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.00 in December 2020.