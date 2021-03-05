Swastik SafeDep Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 36.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 36.57% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 367.8% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 391.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 23.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2019.