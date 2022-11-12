Swasti Vinayaka Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 36.14% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 6.09 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 11.33% over the last 12 months.