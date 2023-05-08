Swasti Vinayaka Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 3.29% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 62.33% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 36.09% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 2.66 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.