Swasti Vinayaka Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 31.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 up 31.47% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 32.55% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 18.05% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 7.03 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.00% over the last 12 months.