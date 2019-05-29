Swasti Vinayaka Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, down 38.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in March 2019 down 38.27% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019 down 41.63% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2019 up 18.4% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2018.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 3.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.