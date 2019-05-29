Swasti Vinayaka Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2019 down 17.39% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 50.73% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019 down 33.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2018.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2018.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 4.47 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.71% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.