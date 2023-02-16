Swasti Vinayaka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in December 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 38.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.