Swasti Vinayaka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 up 72.63% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.53% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.