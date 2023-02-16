Swasti Vinayaka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 up 72.63% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.53% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 2.68 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.