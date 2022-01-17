Swasti Vinayaka Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in December 2021 down 0.18% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 7.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 8% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 13.73 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 122.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.00% over the last 12 months.