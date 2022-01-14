Swasti Vinayaka Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 27.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in December 2021 up 27.31% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 up 2.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 down 2.94% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.

Swasti Vinayaka EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Swasti Vinayaka shares closed at 8.71 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.51% returns over the last 6 months and 85.32% over the last 12 months.