Swarnsarita Jew Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2021.
Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021. Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 30.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.
Swarnsarita Jewels India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations269.38207.46263.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations269.38207.46263.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials239.08217.62295.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.64-16.27-37.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.221.301.33
Depreciation0.060.060.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.461.041.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.933.702.41
Other Income0.932.112.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.865.814.67
Interest2.652.111.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.213.702.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.213.702.93
Tax1.130.921.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.082.771.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.082.771.70
Equity Share Capital20.8820.8820.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.501.330.89
Diluted EPS1.501.330.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.501.330.89
Diluted EPS1.501.330.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm