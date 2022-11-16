Swarnsarita Jew Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.