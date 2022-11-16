Swarnsarita Jew Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:
Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2022 up 45.99% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2021.
Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.
|Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 30.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.
|Swarnsarita Jewels India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|269.38
|207.46
|263.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|269.38
|207.46
|263.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|239.08
|217.62
|295.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.64
|-16.27
|-37.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.30
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|1.04
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.93
|3.70
|2.41
|Other Income
|0.93
|2.11
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.86
|5.81
|4.67
|Interest
|2.65
|2.11
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.21
|3.70
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.21
|3.70
|2.93
|Tax
|1.13
|0.92
|1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.08
|2.77
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.08
|2.77
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|20.88
|20.88
|20.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|1.33
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|1.33
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|1.33
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|1.33
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited