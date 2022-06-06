 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swarnsarita Jew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.12 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.12 crore in March 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 209.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022 down 1.14% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 19.35 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Swarnsarita Jewels India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.12 257.12 209.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.12 257.12 209.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -27.44 263.18 191.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 191.06 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.55 -12.01 11.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 1.35 1.25
Depreciation 0.05 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 1.11 1.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.50 3.42 3.12
Other Income 2.84 1.70 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.34 5.12 4.92
Interest 1.92 1.64 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.42 3.48 2.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.42 3.48 2.89
Tax 0.55 0.88 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.87 2.60 1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.87 2.60 1.90
Equity Share Capital 20.88 20.88 20.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.25 0.91
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.25 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.25 0.91
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.25 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
