Swarnsarita Jew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.12 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.12 crore in March 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 209.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022 down 1.14% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 19.35 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)