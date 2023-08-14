English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swarnsarita Jew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore in June 2023 down 16.82% from Rs. 207.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 up 69.57% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2023 up 43.1% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022.

    Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2022.

    Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 21.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.

    Swarnsarita Jewels India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.57139.74207.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.57139.74207.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.14131.73217.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.243.19-16.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.450.731.30
    Depreciation0.070.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.691.481.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.992.533.70
    Other Income0.340.802.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.333.335.81
    Interest2.061.962.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.271.373.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.271.373.70
    Tax1.570.300.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.711.072.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.711.072.77
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.250.511.33
    Diluted EPS2.250.511.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.250.511.33
    Diluted EPS2.250.511.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swarnsarita Jew #Swarnsarita Jewels India
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!