Swarnsarita Jew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore in June 2023 down 16.82% from Rs. 207.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 up 69.57% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2023 up 43.1% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2022.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 21.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 4.00% over the last 12 months.