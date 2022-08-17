Swarnsarita Jew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.46 crore, up 70.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.46 crore in June 2022 up 70.89% from Rs. 121.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 23.10 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 44.83% over the last 12 months.