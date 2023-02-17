 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Swarnsarita Jew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in December 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 170.13% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 125.43% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

Swarnsarita Jewels India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.08 269.38 257.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.08 269.38 257.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 237.46 239.08 263.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.15 21.64 -12.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 1.22 1.35
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 1.46 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.58 5.93 3.42
Other Income 0.18 0.93 1.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 6.86 5.12
Interest 1.07 2.65 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.47 4.21 3.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.47 4.21 3.48
Tax -0.64 1.13 0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.83 3.08 2.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.83 3.08 2.60
Equity Share Capital 20.84 20.84 20.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 1.50 1.25
Diluted EPS -0.87 1.50 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 1.50 1.25
Diluted EPS -0.87 1.50 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited