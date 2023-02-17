Swarnsarita Jew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:
Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in December 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 170.13% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 125.43% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.
Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 22.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.
|Swarnsarita Jewels India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.08
|269.38
|257.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|231.08
|269.38
|257.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|237.46
|239.08
|263.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.15
|21.64
|-12.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.22
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|1.46
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|5.93
|3.42
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.93
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|6.86
|5.12
|Interest
|1.07
|2.65
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.47
|4.21
|3.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.47
|4.21
|3.48
|Tax
|-0.64
|1.13
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.83
|3.08
|2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.83
|3.08
|2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|20.84
|20.84
|20.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|1.50
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|1.50
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|1.50
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|1.50
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited