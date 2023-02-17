English
    Swarnsarita Jew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in December 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 170.13% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 125.43% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

    Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 22.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.

    Swarnsarita Jewels India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.08269.38257.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.08269.38257.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.46239.08263.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.1521.64-12.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.221.35
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.101.461.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.585.933.42
    Other Income0.180.931.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.396.865.12
    Interest1.072.651.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.474.213.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.474.213.48
    Tax-0.641.130.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.833.082.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.833.082.60
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.871.501.25
    Diluted EPS-0.871.501.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.871.501.25
    Diluted EPS-0.871.501.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Swarnsarita Jew #Swarnsarita Jewels India
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm