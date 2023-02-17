Swarnsarita Jew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in December 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 down 170.13% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 125.43% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 22.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.