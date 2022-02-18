Swarnsarita Jew Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.12 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.12 crore in December 2021 up 7.06% from Rs. 240.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021 up 6.1% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021 up 1.96% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2020.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2020.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 25.55 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)