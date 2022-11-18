Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 81.68% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 28.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.