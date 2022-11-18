 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 81.68% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 28.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.

Swarnsarita Jewels India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 269.38 207.46 263.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 269.38 207.46 263.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.08 217.62 295.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.66 -16.27 -37.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.22 1.30 1.33
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.58 1.05 1.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.78 3.69 2.40
Other Income 0.86 1.98 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.64 5.67 4.53
Interest 2.65 2.11 1.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.99 3.56 2.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.99 3.56 2.79
Tax 1.17 0.89 1.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.83 2.67 1.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.83 2.67 1.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.83 2.67 1.56
Equity Share Capital 20.84 20.88 20.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.28 0.82
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.28 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.28 0.82
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.28 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
