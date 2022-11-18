English
    Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 263.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 81.68% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 45.65% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

    Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

    Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 28.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.

    Swarnsarita Jewels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations269.38207.46263.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations269.38207.46263.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.08217.62295.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.66-16.27-37.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.221.301.33
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.581.051.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.783.692.40
    Other Income0.861.982.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.645.674.53
    Interest2.652.111.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.993.562.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.993.562.79
    Tax1.170.891.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.832.671.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.832.671.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.832.671.56
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8820.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.280.82
    Diluted EPS1.381.280.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.280.82
    Diluted EPS1.381.280.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
