Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.83 crore, down 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.83 crore in March 2023 down 23.75% from Rs. 199.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2023 up 123.14% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2023 up 43.47% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2022.

Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 18.65 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.27% over the last 12 months.