    Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.83 crore, down 23.75% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.83 crore in March 2023 down 23.75% from Rs. 199.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2023 up 123.14% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2023 up 43.47% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

    Swarnsarita Jew EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2022.

    Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 19.06 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.

    Swarnsarita Jewels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.83211.23199.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.83211.23199.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.87231.65-27.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods----191.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.77-20.1931.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.821.201.12
    Depreciation0.090.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.730.991.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.09-2.491.60
    Other Income0.190.122.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.28-2.374.38
    Interest1.971.071.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.30-3.442.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.30-3.442.45
    Tax0.70-0.640.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.60-2.801.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.60-2.801.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.60-2.801.61
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.72-1.340.75
    Diluted EPS1.72-1.340.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.72-1.340.77
    Diluted EPS1.72-1.340.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

