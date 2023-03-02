Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore, down 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.85% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 206.82% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 145.36% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.