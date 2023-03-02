 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore, down 17.85% Y-o-Y

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.85% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 206.82% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 145.36% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

Swarnsarita Jewels India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.23 269.38 257.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.23 269.38 257.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 231.65 239.08 263.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.19 21.66 -12.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.22 1.35
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.99 1.58 1.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 5.78 3.41
Other Income 0.12 0.86 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 6.64 5.00
Interest 1.07 2.65 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.44 3.99 3.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.44 3.99 3.37
Tax -0.64 1.17 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.80 2.83 2.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.80 2.83 2.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.80 2.83 2.62
Equity Share Capital 20.84 20.84 20.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 1.38 1.26
Diluted EPS -1.34 1.38 1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 1.38 1.26
Diluted EPS -1.34 1.38 1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited