Swarnasarita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore, up 55.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore in December 2020 up 55.34% from Rs. 154.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 214.22% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2020 up 112.97% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Swarnasarita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Swarnasarita shares closed at 12.79 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.66% returns over the last 6 months and 42.43% over the last 12 months.