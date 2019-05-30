Swarnasarita Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.16 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.16 crore in March 2019 up 26.19% from Rs. 120.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 26.62% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2019 up 18.6% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2018.

Swarnasarita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Swarnasarita shares closed at 9.50 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)