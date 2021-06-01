Swarna Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 52.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 52.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021 up 15.8% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 up 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Swarna Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Swarna Sec shares closed at 13.44 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)