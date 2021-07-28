Swarna Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 289400% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 289400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 15.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Swarna Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2020.

Swarna Sec shares closed at 14.11 on July 07, 2021 (BSE)