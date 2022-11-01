 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 343.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2021.
Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 29.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.82 in September 2021. Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,593.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.
Swaraj Engines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations384.75398.35343.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations384.75398.35343.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials313.08310.33275.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.416.64-4.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.0511.7711.35
Depreciation4.684.714.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.5214.7613.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8350.1442.98
Other Income2.502.982.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3353.1245.32
Interest0.02--0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.3153.1245.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.3153.1245.31
Tax12.4313.5811.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8839.5433.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8839.5433.77
Equity Share Capital12.1412.1412.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.5432.5627.82
Diluted EPS29.5432.5527.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.5632.5627.82
Diluted EPS29.5432.5527.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.