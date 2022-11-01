Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 343.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2021.
Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 29.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.82 in September 2021.
|Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,593.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.
|Swaraj Engines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|384.75
|398.35
|343.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|384.75
|398.35
|343.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|313.08
|310.33
|275.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.41
|6.64
|-4.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.05
|11.77
|11.35
|Depreciation
|4.68
|4.71
|4.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.52
|14.76
|13.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.83
|50.14
|42.98
|Other Income
|2.50
|2.98
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.33
|53.12
|45.32
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.31
|53.12
|45.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.31
|53.12
|45.31
|Tax
|12.43
|13.58
|11.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.88
|39.54
|33.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.88
|39.54
|33.77
|Equity Share Capital
|12.14
|12.14
|12.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.54
|32.56
|27.82
|Diluted EPS
|29.54
|32.55
|27.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.56
|32.56
|27.82
|Diluted EPS
|29.54
|32.55
|27.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited