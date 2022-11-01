Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 384.75 398.35 343.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 384.75 398.35 343.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 313.08 310.33 275.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.41 6.64 -4.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.05 11.77 11.35 Depreciation 4.68 4.71 4.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.52 14.76 13.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.83 50.14 42.98 Other Income 2.50 2.98 2.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.33 53.12 45.32 Interest 0.02 -- 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.31 53.12 45.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.31 53.12 45.31 Tax 12.43 13.58 11.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.88 39.54 33.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.88 39.54 33.77 Equity Share Capital 12.14 12.14 12.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.54 32.56 27.82 Diluted EPS 29.54 32.55 27.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.56 32.56 27.82 Diluted EPS 29.54 32.55 27.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited