Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 343.59 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.59 crore in September 2021 up 17.56% from Rs. 292.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2021 up 24.52% from Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 42.08 crore in September 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 27.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 22.36 in September 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,692.00 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)