Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.28 crore, up 31.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.28 crore in September 2020 up 31.23% from Rs. 222.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.08 crore in September 2020 up 25.84% from Rs. 33.44 crore in September 2019.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 22.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.94 in September 2019.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,437.80 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.07% over the last 12 months.