172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|swaraj-engines-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-292-28-crore-up-31-23-y-o-y-2-6019391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.28 crore, up 31.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.28 crore in September 2020 up 31.23% from Rs. 222.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.08 crore in September 2020 up 25.84% from Rs. 33.44 crore in September 2019.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 22.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.94 in September 2019.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,423.90 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.24% returns over the last 6 months and 24.85% over the last 12 months.

Swaraj Engines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations292.28116.99222.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations292.28116.99222.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials228.3793.55169.62
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-5.571.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.329.4710.89
Depreciation5.644.235.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.786.6610.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.368.6524.66
Other Income2.082.063.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4410.7128.10
Interest----0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4410.7128.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.4410.7128.09
Tax9.322.872.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.127.8425.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.127.8425.39
Equity Share Capital12.1312.1312.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.366.4620.94
Diluted EPS22.346.4520.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.366.4620.94
Diluted EPS22.346.4520.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.