Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.91 crore, up 74.1% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.91 crore in March 2021 up 74.1% from Rs. 175.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2021 up 105.56% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2021 up 83.83% from Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 26.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.06 in March 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,362.75 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.35% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations304.91272.39175.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations304.91272.39175.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials239.72212.74128.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.330.404.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1011.009.93
Depreciation4.725.184.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.2411.659.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4631.4218.47
Other Income2.242.212.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7033.6321.43
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.7033.6321.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax43.7033.6321.43
Tax11.148.615.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5625.0215.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5625.0215.84
Equity Share Capital12.1412.1412.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.8420.6113.06
Diluted EPS26.8420.5913.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.8420.6113.06
Diluted EPS26.8420.5913.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines
first published: Apr 21, 2021 02:52 pm

