Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.91 crore, up 74.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.91 crore in March 2021 up 74.1% from Rs. 175.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2021 up 105.56% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2021 up 83.83% from Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 26.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.06 in March 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,362.75 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.35% over the last 12 months.