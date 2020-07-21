Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.99 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.99 crore in June 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 205.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2020 down 53.66% from Rs. 16.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2020 down 51.78% from Rs. 30.98 crore in June 2019.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.95 in June 2019.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,510.40 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.96% over the last 12 months.