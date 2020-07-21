App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.99 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.99 crore in June 2020 down 43.04% from Rs. 205.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2020 down 53.66% from Rs. 16.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2020 down 51.78% from Rs. 30.98 crore in June 2019.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.95 in June 2019.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,510.40 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.96% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations116.99175.13205.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations116.99175.13205.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials93.55128.04153.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.574.644.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.479.9310.30
Depreciation4.234.914.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.669.1410.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6518.4722.60
Other Income2.062.963.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7121.4326.22
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7121.4326.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.7121.4326.22
Tax2.875.599.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.8415.8416.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.8415.8416.92
Equity Share Capital12.1312.1312.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.4613.0613.95
Diluted EPS6.4513.0613.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.4613.0613.95
Diluted EPS6.4513.0613.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines

