Swaraj Engines standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 234.52 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 234.52 185.26 193.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 234.52 185.26 193.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 176.20 136.58 147.07 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 1.81 -4.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.58 8.94 8.08 Depreciation 4.74 4.17 4.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.68 9.37 10.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.88 24.39 28.06 Other Income 3.85 4.14 4.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.73 28.53 32.88 Interest 0.08 1.01 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.65 27.52 32.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 35.65 27.52 32.88 Tax 12.59 9.65 11.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.06 17.87 21.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.06 17.87 21.50 Equity Share Capital 12.13 12.13 12.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.02 14.50 17.31 Diluted EPS 19.00 14.49 17.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.02 14.50 17.31 Diluted EPS 19.00 14.49 17.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited