Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.93 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 278.93 384.75 237.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 278.93 384.75 237.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 225.27 313.08 184.33 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.80 -5.41 1.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.75 11.05 11.13 Depreciation 4.59 4.68 4.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.64 15.52 11.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.48 45.83 24.86 Other Income 2.77 2.50 2.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.25 48.33 27.28 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.23 48.31 27.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.23 48.31 27.22 Tax 8.00 12.43 7.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.23 35.88 20.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.23 35.88 20.19 Equity Share Capital 12.14 12.14 12.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.13 29.54 16.62 Diluted EPS 19.12 29.54 16.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.13 29.56 16.62 Diluted EPS 19.12 29.54 16.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited