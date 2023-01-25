English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.93 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:Net Sales at Rs 278.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.44% from Rs. 237.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.84 crore in December 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2021.
    Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 19.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.62 in December 2021.Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,629.55 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 1.46% over the last 12 months.
    Swaraj Engines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.93384.75237.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.93384.75237.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.27313.08184.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.80-5.411.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7511.0511.13
    Depreciation4.594.684.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6415.5211.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4845.8324.86
    Other Income2.772.502.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2548.3327.28
    Interest0.020.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.2348.3127.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.2348.3127.22
    Tax8.0012.437.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2335.8820.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2335.8820.19
    Equity Share Capital12.1412.1412.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1329.5416.62
    Diluted EPS19.1229.5416.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1329.5616.62
    Diluted EPS19.1229.5416.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited